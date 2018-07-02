Toxic algae in western Lake Erie make early arrival because of heat

Intense heat has caused western Lake Erie algal blooms to form out in western Lake Erie nine days earlier than normal.

While the toxicity of it is not yet known, officials are issuing their standard advice to stay away from all scums floating on the lake surface. They’re in the early stages of formation and move around with wind, but have been spotted out near the shoreline of the Lake Erie Islands, in the open water, in North Maumee Bay and along the shoreline east of Toledo - and as far away as Cleveland, where the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District tweeted about Monday about swimming advisories posted at Edgewater and Villa Angela beaches.

“The fact that it's coming earlier is a function of temperature,” Timothy Davis, a Bowling Green State University algae researcher said.

Mr. Davis said he and other researchers aren’t sure yet if these scattered blooms are the beginning of the main summertime bloom or early-season anomalies. Tom Bridgeman, University of Toledo algae researcher, has said it’s not that unusual for sporadic outbreaks, then a dissipation before the main bloom forms. But with the extreme heat of late, it’s possible there won’t be any break, they said.

“We’re ahead of where we normally are by nine days,” Mr. Davis said.

