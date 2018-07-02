Our Towns Calendar: 7/2

Elmore

● Harris-Elmore Library programs, 328 Toledo St.; “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program runs through July 28. Storytime for preschoolers 11 a.m. Wednesdays and elementary storytime 1 p.m. Wednesdays, includes stories, snacks, and crafts. Details/​registration: 419-862-2482.

Fremont

● Music in the Park Lunchtime Concerts with performance by the Harmonica Man, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday. David Lester will perform on July 10. Bring your lawn chair and lunch, or purchase a lunch on site. In case of rain, event will be held inside.

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; Summer Reading Challenge “Libraries Rock!” for adults, teens, and children through July 28. Fossil Fun (grades kindergarten to 6): Learn about fossils and make a dinosaur craft, 2-3 p.m. July 11. Register/​details: 419-334-7101, extension 209.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library program, 100 N. Webster St.; Cookbook Club 6:30 p.m. July 16; theme is Italian recipes. Bring a copy of your recipe with your dish. Register, 419-637-2173.

Maumee

● Side Cut Metropark programs, 1025 W. River Rd. Science Fun — Experi-Tent in Riverview Playground, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, mini-experiments, free. Glow Tree Climbing at Maumee Rotary Centennial Pavilion, 9:30-11 p.m. July 11. Participants will use harnesses and climbing ropes to get to the tree-tops. All equipment provided, dress for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes, wear your own glow wear (nothing loose or dangling around the neck and no baggy clothing), and cost $35. Register, 419-407-9701.

Michigan

● COTA (Children’s Organ Transplant Association) 1.8K Run/​Walk fund-raiser honoring Alyssa Venis (a teen diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and Cirrhosis of the Liver) at Indian Creek Park, at Douglas and Consear Roads, Temperance. Check-in 8 a.m.; run/​walk 10 a.m. July 21. Pre-registration (by Saturday) is $30 includes a free T-shirt. Registration the morning of event is $35. Raffle tickets for a Harley-Davidson will be available for purchase, $25/​per ticket. To register for run/​walk or purchase raffle tickets contact, Kathy Kaminski, 419-360-3263 or Beverly Benner (for raffle tickets), 419-343-3645. All profits will go to help Alyssa with her transplant-related expenses.

● Friends of the Tecumseh District Library hosts Book Sale, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Used books, audio books, and DVDs. Fund-raiser to support special programs and library improvements. Accepting donations of used books and can be dropped off at the front desk.

● Monroe Senior Center Barbecue, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe. Social hour 5 p.m., dinner 5:45 p.m. July 13. Featuring Toby Keith Tribute Artist Mike Sugg. Barbecue ribs are on the menu. Tickets: $15/​center members and $18/​nonmembers. All tickets are $20 starting July 10. For tickets, 734-241-0404.

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe. Fourth of July potluck 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, bring a dish to pass or $3, movie Yankee Doodle Dandy at 1:15 p.m. Coffee and Scripture 1-3 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. July Birthday Dinner will be celebrated on July 11. Medicare for Beginners workshop 6 p.m. July 16; call center to register. Consumer education, on-line safety 11:45 a.m. July 20. Details, 734-241-0404.

● The Whitmer Girls Class of 1950 will meet at Schoolhouse Lunchroom Commons, 8336 Monroe Rd., Lambertville, 11:30 a.m. July 12. Details: Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or 419-466-2494 or email anstriggow@msn.com.

Oregon

● Area Women are invited to “Happy Birthday America” Toledo East Women’s Connection Luncheon and Program: Bayside, 2759 Seaman St., doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon July 12. Special feature: Glenna Taylor and Cathleen Shobe. Music: Skip Jacobs. Speaker: Letitia Hicks, of Circleville, Ohio, “Rule #1: Plan Well. Rule #2: Have Back-up Plan. Rule #3: Be Flexible.” Cost: $12.50. Reservations by Sunday, July 8: Dorothy, 419-691-9611 or Marilyn, 419-666-1633.

● Pearson Metropark programs: 761 Lallendorf Rd. at State Rte. 2; Homesteading: We all scream for ice cream in the North Johlin Cabin, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. See how much home life has changed in the last 150 years. Register, 419-407-9701.

● VFW Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Drive, 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

Perrysburg

● Music at the Market Concert Series at the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave., 7 p.m. Thursday. Performing is Distant Cousinz. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain location will be the Commodore Building, Juliet Beck Auditorium (at same address).

● American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave.,9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code WAYLIBRARY. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be 17 years of age or older, at least 110 pounds, and in good health.

● Way Public Library program, 101 E. Indiana Ave.; Show Me the Movie screening of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2 p.m. July 10.

● Perrysburg Fire CPR Training Center’s First Aid Class at the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., 6 p.m. July 16. For people who want to learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock, and other first aid emergencies. This is a non-certified class being offered for $5 and is open to the public. Advance registration required at the library’s information desk. Questions: Amy Vasko, 419-872-8027 or avasko@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

Port Clinton

● Salvation Army is accepting applications for “Tools for Schools Program”, 1834 E. Perry St., Suite 800 at the Sutton Center. This program assists families in Ottawa County that are in need of school supplies and book bag for the 2018-2019 school year. Applications are available at this location/​center, libraries, and Job and Family Services. If you would like to make a donation to this program, please drop off at Salvation Army or contact, Maureen at 419-732-2769 or email maureen.saponari@use.salvation.org.

A yoga class, wine tasting, and kitten cuddling fund-raiser in Toledo will raise money for Humane Ohio and Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Toledo

● East Toledo Senior Activities Center, 1001 White St Calling all Book Worms to join our book club meeting once a month; call to sign up. For details and to register, 419-691-2254.

● Toledo Ukesters Jam Session/​meeting at the King Road Branch Library, 3900 King Rd., 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and July 16, Aug. 6 and 20. All players welcome from beginners to experienced. Bring a ukulele, borrow one, and join us. Free. Questions email, Sharon at sharart@gmail.com.

● Birmingham Branch Library programs, 203 Paine Ave.; Ready to Rock 4 p.m. Tuesday, kids (school aged to tweens) will learn about the rock cycle and different types of rocks. Kids’ Reading Getaway Club 4 p.m. Thursday; travel to another world and you don’t even have to leave the library. Details: 419-259-5210.

● Nama-Spay: Yoga class, wine tasting, and kitten cuddling fund-raiser at the USW Local 1-346 Hall, 2910 Consaul St. Check-in 6:30 p.m.; class 7 p.m. July 13. After class, guests can enjoy a delicious and informative wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, reiki, massages, raffle baskets, 50/​50 raffles, and more. Tickets: $25 and are available at Humane Ohio’s Clinic, Paws and Whiskers’ Cat Shelter, or online at humaneohio.org/​nama-spay or at the door. For more information: 419-266-5607, extension 111.

● Toledo Botanical Garden Park programs, Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Dr.; Hort Hikes starting at the Historic Log Cabin, 6-7 p.m., every second Monday of the month. Highlights seasonal plants throughout the garden. Free. Reservations: 419-407-9701.

Waterville

● Waterville Branch Library programs, 800 Michigan Ave. Lego freeplay (ages 4-12) 2-3 p.m. Friday and July 20. Zumba Rocks! with Elaina Hernandez (teens) 2-3 p.m. Thursday. Meet the Mud Hens Mascot 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Digging Up Dinosaurs (ages 2-8) 2-3 p.m. July 9 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 10; dig for dinosaur fossils, crafts, and treats. Coding IT Club (grades 4-9) 7:30 p.m. July 9, 16, 23, and 30; create a video game, program a robot, or make a website. Biking around the U.S. Perimeter (adults) 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 11, speaker Alan Thompson, a Toledo native will tell his story of a 12,000 mile bicycle journey. Register: 419-878-3055 or toledolibrary.org.

Whitehouse

● Whitehouse Founders Day Celebration at the Whitehouse Village Hall, 6925 Providence St., 6-10 p.m. Thursday. Music, food, bounce house, horse/​carriage rides, Whitehouse artifacts/​pictures, historical re-enactments, and fireworks. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for a fun evening. Quarry will be closed at 2 p.m. For more information call, 419-877-5383.

● Whitehouse Library program, 10651 Waterville St.; “Reading Rocks” summer reading program continues through July, as part of the program presenting “Pianos Rock” from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 14. Register/​details: 419-877-9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com. Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the holiday.

● Oak Openings Preserve program, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; Mountain Biking 101 in the Springbrook Camp Area, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Learn basics of off-road cycling, bring your bike, helmet, and water. Limited mountain bikes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. Register, 419-407-9701.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs, 101 E. Main St.; Rock Painting (grades kindergarten-6) 7 p.m. Monday. Summer Kidz Crafts (grades kindergarten-6) 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays in July; reading challenge craft of the week. Summer LEGO Club (grades kindergarten to 6) 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. DIY Washer Jewelry (teens) 7 p.m. July 9. Register, 419-849-2744.

Reunions

● Woodward High School 1968 50th Class Reunion at Shorty’s Back Forty, 5215 Monroe St., 6-11 p.m. Sept. 29. Cost: $45 per person. Reservations with payment due by July 13: Colette Kalisz Egner, 419-824-3403 or Sherry Hobbs Fitzpatrick, 419-356-4468.

● Anthony Wayne High School Class of 1963 55th Reunion will be held on Aug. 18 and 19. If you haven’t received a letter or sent in reservations (due by July 16), please contact Carol Heuerman at 419-875-6585 or email at carolheuerman@windstream.net.

● St. Clement Class of 1971 47th Reunion at Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., Sylvania, 6-11 p.m. July 21. To register contact: Karen (Slupecki) Kupetz at karen.kupetz@owenscorning.com. For general information contact: Teri (Petz) Trimmer at teritrimmer@gmail.com.

● Macomber/​Whitney Reunion Class of 1956 at Bayview Yacht Club, 3902 N. Summit St., 4 p.m. July 28. Classes from 1950-1960 are also invited. Bring friends and relatives. Reservations by July 15. No walk ins. Contact: Dave Czajka, 419-385-2292.

● Metamora High School Alumni 93rd and final banquet at Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 Co. Rd. 6, Metamora, Ohio 43540, 5 p.m. July 28. For details contact Alice at siefkerka@aol.com.

● Jefferson Rule (1820-1902) Descendants 100th Reunion in the Poplar Shelter at Meadowbrook Park, 5430 W. Tiffin St., Bascom, Ohio, Aug. 12. Jefferson Rule with his wife, Eliza Patterson, had 12 children and early settlers in Seneca County, Ohio. Families bearing these names Coffman, Henninger, Spotts, Egbert, Metzger, Matz, Miller, Dudrow, Brundage, deAngelis, Cundiff, Hoeltzel, Sherman, Fisher, and possibly others could be added. A memorable afternoon of reconnecting with family in the area and from other states. If you are, or think you are, or know someone who may be related to the Rule family please contact: xchrisbrandt@gmail.com.

● Whitmer Class of 1963 55th Reunion Aug. 25. For our class only. Please contact: Gary Schweer, 419-351-4884 or wheels5141@yahoo.com.

● Bedford High School Class of 1968 Reunion at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., Sylvania, Ohio on Aug. 25. If you were a classmate or know someone that was part of this class, please contact: Margie Folk Breske, 734-856-5256 or email mbreske24@yahoo.com or Ken Kruzynski, 734-847-0922 or email Lindaski@buckeye-access.com.

● Olney/​Northwood High School Reunion 1940-1969 at Sunrise Park and Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Rd., Millbury, Ohio, Sept. 15. For details see website: olneynorthwood.weebly.com.

● The Whitmer High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion at Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., Sylvania, Sept. 22. For details and to register: whitmerhighschoolclassof1968.com or contact Joyce McCloskey Slusher, 419-509-5723.

● Summerfield High School reunion Classes of 1967, 1968, and 1969 at LaRoy’s Hall, 12375 S. Telegraph Rd., LaSalle, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2018. If you were a classmate or know of anyone that was part of these classes, please contact, Carolyn (Nieman) Wetzler at wetzlercs@gmail.com or 734-945-8826.

● USS IWO JIMA (LPH2/​LHD7) Shipmates Reunion at Doubletree Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 10-13. For all ships company, Embarked Navy, and Marine Corps personnel who were on board the LPH2 or LHD7. Contact, Robert G. McAnally, 757-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com; or http://​ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.

Support groups

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1961 support group at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 6517 Brint Rd., Sylvania, 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Questions: 419-472-3192.

● Family and their Caregivers Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month. Information: 419-865-0659 or 419-754-1277.