TARTA to operate shuttle buses for 'Fourth in the 419'

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will for the first time operate downtown shuttle buses from various park-and-ride locations specifically for Toledo’s Independence Day fireworks.

The “Fourth in the 419” shuttles will leave the nine park-and-ride lots regularly served by the Muddy Shuttle baseball buses at 6 p.m., with return trips departing from Huron Street between Monroe and Washington streets 20 minutes after the fireworks show ends.

The basic fare is $1.25 each way, with seniors ages 65 and up and people with disabilities charged 60 cents. Adults may bring along one or two children younger than 6 for no additional fare.

The Muddy Shuttle lots are St. Luke’s Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee; the Lucas County Recreation Center North Lot, 2901 Key St., Maumee; Centennial Terrace main lot, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania; All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford; Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo; Franklin Park Mall parking lot near the bus shelters on Royer Road, Toledo; Miracle Mile Shopping Center, 1727 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo; Southland Shopping Center near Fifth Third Bank, 3320 Glendale Ave., Toledo, and Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd., Waterville.