City bike-share program to start with 18 downtown sites

Downtown residents and visitors soon will be able to rent bicycles from 18 popular sites in Toledo, including the Toledo Museum of Art, the Main Library, the Huntington Center, and Middlegrounds Metropark.

Toledo City Council on Tuesday is set to approve an agreement with Gotcha Bike LLC to operate the bicycle-share program in Toledo, which could be up and running by the end of the month, Gretchen DeBacker, legislative director, said.

Metroparks Toledo has been eyeing the bike-share program since 2016, and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has championed the initiative since he took office in January.

“From our perspective, we’re all about connectivity and accessibility,” Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter said. “Having bikes available at convenient locations makes a lot of sense.”

Metroparks Toledo received a $262,760 federal transportation grant to purchase 100 bicycles and fund 18 bicycle racks across downtown. Once they’re installed, Metroparks will transfer ownership of the bicycles and related infrastructure to the city, which then will contract with Gotcha Bike for up to $150,000 annually for the operation and maintenance of the bike-share program.

Ms. DeBacker said she is working to secure corporate sponsorships to offset the city’s costs, and Toledo also will collect revenue from rental fees. Those fees have yet to be established, but officials said several options will be available, such as a yearlong membership, monthly or weekly passes, and senior or student discounts.

Ms. DeBacker added the service won’t be exclusive to people with credit cards.

“We have a potential partner in the community that is going to help us service unbanked people and folks who don’t have credit cards, and that’s because the program should be available to everybody,” she said.

The Kapszukiewicz administration’s next goal is to expand the program into Toledo’s neighborhoods and possibly to the University of Toledo.

“I think that this is an extraordinarily positive pilot program, but for it to be something more than something fun to do in the downtown, to make it a real transportation alternative, we have to expand it into our near-downtown neighborhoods,” Ms. DeBacker said.

Contact Sarah Elms at selms@theblade.com, 419-724-6103, or on Twitter @BySarahElms.