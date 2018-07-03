Gypsy moth infestations identified in Toledo

Toledo officials have found several gypsy moth infestations throughout the city, and they’re hoping an Ohio Department of Agriculture program will help treat for the non-native species that can devastate foliage.

The moths have been found in the Ottawa Park area bordered by Kenwood Boulevard, Bancroft Street, and Douglas Road; the Copeland Park area in South Toledo; and near the intersection of Alexis and Everwood Roads, officials said.

“Gone untreated, the impact to our urban forest can be devastating,” Karen Ranney Wolkins, Toledo’s parks, recreation, and forestry commissioner said in a news release. “The gypsy moth is a non-native caterpillar that feeds on the leaves of oaks and more than 300 species of plants including evergreens like spruce trees. Populations of this furious leaf feeder are on the rise in northwest Ohio, especially in the greater Toledo area.”

The city is working with Ohio State University’s extension office to apply for the state’s gypsy moth treatment program. If selected, Toledo would receive aerial treatment for the pest next spring.