U.S. Army to promote military science chair at UT

The chairman of the military science and leadership department at University of Toledo will soon be promoted.

Maj. Michael Penney on Friday will receive his new rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. A ceremony is set for 11 a.m. in Thompson Student Union Room 2592.

As chairman, Major Penney oversees recruitment and leadership development of cadets. He has served in the role since last July.

Major Penney will remain another year at UT before leading a battalion in South Carolina.