Protect Our Water citizen group to host town hall

Protect Our Water, the citizen group led by former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner, is hosting a town hall meeting to provide an update on the status of regional water discussions.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is set to talk about his plan to create a regional water commission, which would allow the city to form a regional water system without giving up ownership of its Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. His plan would allow suburban water customers a voice in setting water rates and determining future infrastructure improvements, though Toledo City Council would have veto power.

The city’s charter must be amended to allow the new commission to set water rates.

The community meeting is set to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sanger Branch Library, 3030 Central Ave.