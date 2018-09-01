Sunday, Sep 02, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

BBQ festival becoming a Labor Day staple for Monroe

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • RAISIN02serve

    Whiskey Jacks BBQ's Terry Allen, left, and Dee serve up food during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-4

    Jordan and Kayla Colburn of Monroe eat poutine and barbecue with their kids Elaina, 4, center, and Dorian, 3, right, during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival Saturday, September 1, 2018, in downtown Monroe. Organizers were expecting about 3,000 people to attend the festivities, which included food and live music.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02

    The Monroe-based Whiskey Jacks BBQ served up food during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-2

    Victoria Bushaw-Boichot shows off her three cockatiels as she listens to the live music during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival in Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-5

    Bands jam as patrons begin to filter in for the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival in downtown Monroe. Organizers were expecting about 3,000 people to attend the festivities, which included food and live music.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-6

    Libby DeCamp performs during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival Saturday in Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-7

    Nathaniel Mendoza, 5, shows off his United Auto Workers shirt during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-8

    Tyler Arnold, left, and Keashaun Lavender sport their union shirts during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-9

    Brandon James performs with the band Jack and the Bear during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-10

    Attendees applaud the live music during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-11

    IBEW Local 8 member Rob Cousino and his 18-month-old son William listen to the live music during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-12

    Cathy and Jesse Songalewski, left, joke with Dan Minton, center right, and Mike Hater, right, during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival in Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • RAISIN02-13

    Mike Hunter is reflected in the glasses of Jesse Songalewski as the pair catch up during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

MONROE — The sweet aroma of grilled meat and barbecue sifted through the air Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered in Monroe for what has become a Labor Day tradition.

Tasty food and live music might have been the highlight for some patrons attending the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival, but it had other attractions including a petting zoo, Comic-Con preview, and a variety of food vendors.

Hundreds of people descended on Monroe’s downtown streets for the festival Saturday, where they saw nearly a dozen labor union locals represented.

RAISIN02-4

Jordan and Kayla Colburn of Monroe eat poutine and barbecue with their kids Elaina, 4, center, and Dorian, 3, right, during the 7th Annual Labor Day Barbecue Festival Saturday, September 1, 2018, in downtown Monroe. Organizers were expecting about 3,000 people to attend the festivities, which included food and live music.

THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
Enlarge | Buy This Image

“We’re so excited,” said Monroe County Tourism Bureau Director Brad Schreiber.

“We have the biggest crowd right now than we’ve ever had at this time,” he said as he pointed to the hundreds of patrons already present in the early afternoon. “This festival has become a staple. There’s something for everybody. This is one of the best ways we could start a staycation right here in Monroe County.”

Jason Matthews, AFL-CIO chairman of the Labor Day Festival and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8 member, said he was proud to see so many labor organizations together.

“From a labor standpoint this just shows that it doesn’t matter if you work at McDonald’s, it doesn’t matter where you work at, we’re all laboring to make this country and our communities great,” he said.

This year’s parade started at noon. The festival ran from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live bands rotating on stage the entire day. Organizers said they expect about 3,000 people to attend the festival throughout the day.

Rob Cousino, of IBEW Local 8, carried his 18-month-old son, William, as they enjoyed the festival.

“Seeing unions come together and celebrating, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “I support  labor 100 percent.”

Related Items , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…