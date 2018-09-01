Saturday, Sep 01, 2018
Toledo woman fatally shot

 Toledo police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Toledo woman early Saturday.

The incident occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. near Detroit Avenue and Alexis Road, according to an incident report.

Multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into another in which Monica Meyers, 55, was a passenger — striking her at least once. She was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died. 

Anyone with information should call the crime stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Check back later for updates.

 

 

