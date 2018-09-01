Toledo woman fatally shot

The Blade
Enlarge | Buy This Image
Toledo police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Toledo woman early Saturday.
The incident occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. near Detroit Avenue and Alexis Road, according to an incident report.
Multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into another in which Monica Meyers, 55, was a passenger — striking her at least once. She was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.
Anyone with information should call the crime stopper program at 419-255-1111.
Check back later for updates.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.