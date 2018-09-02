St. Francis football team donates to Mom's House

The families of Mom’s House, the day-care center burglarized earlier this summer, will start the school year off with a few more of the essentials thanks to a recent donation from the St. Francis de Sales School football team.

Mom's House executive director Christina Rodriguez, second from right, with members of the St. Francis High School football team and their donated items for the day-care center. Also pictured are, from left, Caleb Wawrzyniak, Camden Skinner, Coach Jason Wawrzyniak, Coach Dan Chipka, and Robert Crawford. Enlarge

After learning about the theft at the day-care center, which provides child care and other educational advancement programs for young, low-income single mothers, members of the football team wanted to help. Together, they collected $2,100 and a bevy of donated items for the program.

“It means a lot to us,” said Mom’s House executive director Christina Rodriguez. “These young men are passionate about football, and it's just as critical that they know how to help their community. It’s a win for both of us.”

Among the donated items were canned goods and paper towels, things St. Francis spokesman Janice Schlachter said they soon learned were essential to the center’s everyday work.

“They never cease to amaze me,” she said of the students. “I think any time you feel someone’s pain like that and imagine the amount of people impacted by this crime, these little things can make a huge difference in the lives of people Mom's House serves.”

At the time of the burglary in early July, Ms. Rodriguez pegged damage and losses at about $10,000. Burglars stole industrial appliances, electronics, and construction items stored there as work on a new roof was under way. According to updates she receives from police, they continue to investigate but have not yet made an arrest.

“We're definitely doing well and feeling good about our recovery,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “We're pretty amazed at how people have responded.”

For more information about Mom’s House, visit its website at www.momshousetoledo.org