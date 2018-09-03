Chip sealing closes 2 Richfield Twp. roads

Chip sealing will close parts of two rural roads in Richfield Township on Tuesday only, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office announced.

Langenderfer Road will be closed to through traffic between Bancroft Street and Central Avenue, while Brint Road will be closed between Fulton-Lucas and Lathrop roads. No detour routes will be posted.

Chip sealing that began last week on Irwin Road between Dorr Street and Old State Line Road in Spencer Township is scheduled for completion Tuesday.