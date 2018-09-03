Our Towns Calendar: 9/3

Berkey

● Secor Metropark program, 10001 W. Central Ave.: Photography Basics (ages 8 and up) at the National Center for Nature Photography (NCNP) classroom, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Learn photography basics with your family, explore camera settings, composition and focus, then head out onto the trails to practice your new skills. Bring your own camera or borrow one from the Metroparks. Bring your own SD card to take your pictures home. Cost: $5. Register: 419-407-9701.

Bowling Green

● The Bowling Green State University Choral Society holding auditions: To secure an audition time, contact Mark Munson at munson@bgsu.edu. Those auditioning should bring a piece to sing. First rehearsal will be at the Moore Musical Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

● Tea Series at the Wood County Historical Center and Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., 2-4 p.m. Sept. 13. Topic: “Go, Go Tin Lizzie: The Speed of Driving Culture” by Alyssa Kapelka and Kaysie Harrington. Cost: $15/​adult, $12/​member, and $5/​child. Reservations: 419-352-0967.

● Choir Conspirare to perform Craig Hella Johnson’s evocative and compassionate “Considering Matthew Shepard” at Bowling Green State University’s Kobacker Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center, 1031 Moore Musical Arts Center, 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Guest choirs are from the University of Toledo and area high schools. A talk-back session will follow from 9-9:30 p.m. in the Bryan Recital Hall with Mr. Johnson and other panelists. Advance tickets for community members are $7/​adults, $3/​students and children, and all tickets are $10 per person day of performance. Box office 419-372-8171 or online at bgsu.edu/​arts. The screening of a PBS special on Considering Matthew Shepard will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Bryan Recital Hall.

● Get A Clue For the Kids benefiting the Ronald McDonald House at the Wood County Historical Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., 7-9 p.m. Sept. 22. Solve the mystery presented by the Bowling Green High School drama students in an original mystery by Tyler Savino. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and prize for the winning team. Organized by the Red Shoe Society. Tickets: $40 per person can be purchased online at squareup.com/​store/​RSSofNWO/ or at J and M Carryout, 10015 S. Dixie Hwy., Portage, Ohio. Questions, call 567-694-5172.

Clyde

● The Clyde-Green Springs Alumni Band will perform at the Clyde High School Robert Bishop Stadium, 1015 Race St., during the pre-game and half-time ceremonies on Friday. Clyde Fliers vs. Anthony Wayne Generals. Advance registration recommended. Contact: Jacob Donofrio, 419-547-9511, ext. 2066 or jdonofrio@clyde.k12.oh.us.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs, 100 N. Webster St.: STEM: Mechanical Engineering (grades 4-7) 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, activities to demonstrate force, drag, and weight. Nature Night: Butterflies, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Register, 419-637-2173.

Grand Rapids

● Providence Metropark program, 13200 S. River Rd. (Historic Area) or 13827 S. River Rd. (Dam Area): Locks and Bagels: Life on the Canal Boat, Kimbles Landing, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday, enjoy a light continental breakfast, learn what it was like to live on a canal boat on the Miami and Erie Canal while riding on the Volunteer, a replica canal boat. Registration required. Tickets: Adults (ages 12-60) $12; kids (ages 3-12) $9; seniors (ages 60 and up) $11; kids 2 and under free. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Rhythm on the River Arts Series on the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street (behind LaRoe’s Restaurant), 4 p.m. Sunday. Performing will be Ol’ Creek Road, a folk band. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. If inclement weather, concert will be in the Old Fire Station, 24232 Front St.

Maumee

● Health and Wellness Fair at Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Free health screenings: bone density, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, balance, hearing, vision, and more. A free meal will be served (while supplies last). Chance to win prizes. Details: 419-893-1994.

Michigan

● Sunshine’s Roll and Stroll free family event, 7223 Maumee Western Rd., 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Food, live music, scavenger hunt, dunk tank, and games (like giant Jenga and giant Connect Four). For information on Sunshine Communities visit sunshine.org.

● The American Cancer Society’s Hunting For A Cure, an eight-week photo/​video scavenger hunt around Bedford (started Saturday). Teams of two or more work to find clues, photograph their findings, and compete to see who are the best scavenger hunters. Once teams are registered, they will receive instructions and clues. This event will conclude on Oct. 27 with an event at the Bedford Branch Library from 4-8 p.m. A $50 donation per team is suggested. Teams may jump in at any point during the eight-week challenge. Register by going to the Hunting For A Cure Facebook page and register via the link to the American Cancer Society Hunting for a Cure web page.

Northwood

● Maumee Bay Country Quilt Guild meeting at Northwood Church of God, 3375 Curtice Rd., doors open 6 p.m. meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kicking off the 2018-2019 season. Visitors welcome, cost $10 (which can be applied towards $35-membership fee).

Oregon

● Area Men and Women are invited to “Be Aware” Toledo East Women’s Connection Dinner and Program: Bayside, 2759 Seaman St., doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Special feature: “Crime Awareness in Today’s World” by Paul Magdich, assistant chief of police in Oregon. Music: Thom Sneed, Vocal Music director of Oregon City Schools. Speaker: Ron Rightnowar, of Curtice, Ohio, former major league baseball player, coach, and athletic director will share his story of faith and family. Cost: $12.50. Reservations by Sunday: Dorothy, 419-691-9611 or Marilyn, 419-666-1633.

VFW Post 9816 will host a perch fishing tournament in Oregon. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

● Perch Fishing Tournament at VFW Post 9816, 1802 Ashcroft Drive, starting at 7 a.m. with weigh-in at 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Cost: $15 per person with two-man teams. All fish will be donated to VFW. All entry fees paid out to first, second, and third place (by weight). Questions: Dave, 419-297-7675.

●VFW Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Drive, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

● Pearson Metropark program, 761 Lallendorf Rd. at State Rt. 2: Preschool Pioneers: Tag You’re It! North Johlin Cabin, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday. Bring your 3 to 5-year-old to learn about northwest Ohio’s earliest settlers. Children will hear a story and enjoy a history activity. Adults must accompany child during the program. Register participating children only, cost $5. Register, 419-407-9701.

Perrysburg

● Way Public Library program, 101 E. Indiana Ave.: “The Great American Read” kick-off party, 7 p.m. Friday. The Great American Read is an eight-part television series and multi-platform initiative that celebrates the joy of reading and the books we love. Enjoy a bookish photo booth, refreshments, and literary-themed mocktails. Details: 419-874-3135, ext. 112 or waylibrary.info.

● Perrysburg Fire CPR Training Center Family and Friends CPR Class at the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19. For people who want to learn CPR but do not need a course completion card. Ideal for students, parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others interested in learning how to save a life. Class will cover adult hands-only CPR with AED, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and relief of choking. Cost: $5 at registration. Registration at the library’s information desk. Questions: Amy Vasko, 419-872-8027 or avasko@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

● Andy’s Army Canine Cancer Awareness Walk at the W.W. Knight Center, 29539 White Rd., registration 10-11 a.m., walk 11 a.m. Sept. 16. DJ music, blessing of the animals (10:45 a.m.), bake sale, and basket raffles. Free tailgate party for registered participants. Entry fee: $15 per person or $30 per family. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Register/​details at andys-army.org or at the event. All proceeds to benefit canine cancer research.

Sylvania

● iam CAH (Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia) Walk at Olander Park, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, registration 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Kids’ fun run and more. CAH is a family of genetic disorders affecting the adrenal glands which inhibit the body’s ability to produce cortisol (the stress hormone). For details: CARESFoundation.org or email krista.woodbuy@yahoo.com.

● Fall Golf Classic benefiting Mom’s House at Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., registration and lunch 11:30 a.m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Cost: $200/​per golfer, includes 18 holes, cart, lunch, and dinner. Team and individual prizes, live auction, and 50/​50 raffle. Sponsorship opportunities. Registration deadline is Monday and can be mailed to: Mom’s House Toledo, Attention Janet O’Brien, 2505 Franklin Ave., Toledo, OH, 43610, or available online at MomsHouseToledo.org.

Toledo

● El Corazon de Mexico Folkloric Dance group’s fund-raiser: Latino Comedy Night at Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, event 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Thursday. Headliner is Ramon Rivas II from Cleveland, Ohio and Rikki from Toledo. Must be 18 years or older. For details, 419-283-1628. Benefits to this dance group’s upcoming performance at Disney World in 2019.

● Rod and Custom Car/​Motorcycle Show and Craft Show, American Legion Post 553, 206 S. Byrne Rd. (at South Avenue), 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants can register from 9 a.m.-noon on day of event (free hot dog/​soda to all registrants). DJ music (’50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s). For craft show contact Paula Everett, 419-531-2421. For auto show contact Charles Jones, 419-381-2544 or 419-699-6970.

● N.A.O.M.I. (New Attitude On My Image) Massage Benefit at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave., 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Vendors of jewelry, purses, cosmetics, clothing, and more. Free blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose testing. Questions: 419-304-2733.

● Tails on the Trails Walk and 5K Run hosted by Humane Ohio at the Liz Pearson Shelter in Ottawa Park, Kenwood Blvd., race 9 a.m. Sunday. This is a dog-friendly event. Food trucks, doggy I-Q tests, caricatures, fun photo booth, music by DJ Shellie, and more. Cost: $25 before race and $30 day of race. For details: 419-266-5607, ext. 111.

● East Toledo Senior Center Spelling Bee, 1001 White St., 1 p.m. Sept. 20. For seniors ages 60 and older. Participants can get a list of words from Brenda. Prizes. Details, 419-691-2254.

● Toledo Botanical Garden program, Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Dr.; Hikes starting at the Historic Log Cabin, 6-7 p.m., every second Monday of the month, highlights seasonal plants throughout the garden. Free. Reservations: 419-407-9701.

● Middlegrounds Metropark program, 111 Ottawa St. (under the Anthony Wayne Bridge): Labor Day Bridge Walk, parking lot, 10 a.m.-noon Monday, four mile loop, enjoy scenic skyline and riverfront views. Free. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Wildwood Preserve programs, 5100 W. Central Ave.: Senior Stroll, Metz Visitor Center, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, stay active at all ages, spend time in nature, learn and socialize, free. Unleash the Artist in the Garden, Garden Patio, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, try painting surrounded by nature, no experience needed, supplies provided, register all who are attending, free. Reservations, 419-407-9791. Tea at the Manor House, anytime between 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, enjoy a cup of tea, sandwiches, and desserts, fee $10, details 419-407-9790.

● Birmingham branch library programs, 203 Paine Ave.: Book Bingo (grades 5-10) 4 p.m. Thursday. Details: 419-259-5210.

● Swan Creek Preserve Metropark program, 4301 Airport Hwy.: Try It! Tree Climbing, Airport Highway parking lot, 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, recreational tree climbing opportunity, participants will be using harnesses and climbing ropes to get to the tree-tops. Equipment provided. Dress for the weather/​wear closed-toed shoes, cost $25. Register: 419-407-9701.

● Ukulele Jam Session/​meeting at the King Road branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 3900 King Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 11. Open to adults and teens. Bring a ukulele and join us. The Toledo Ukesters will meet monthly. Free. Questions, email Sheila at SheilaP52@yahoo.com or Sharon at sharart@gmail.com.

Whitehouse

● Oak Openings Preserve program, 5402 Wilkins Rd.: Campfire Cooking: Dutch Ovens, Mallard Lake parking lot, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, join Metroparks staff for an outdoor culinary experience, focus on dutch oven meals, taking care of cast iron, cost $8. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Whitehouse Library programs, 10651 Waterville St.: Children’s program theme Storytime is a Zoo! 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, for pre-kindergarten-grade 3, stories, crafts, and snacks (parents are asked to remain with their children). Booknuts Group discussion at Rt. 64 Pub and Grub, 1 p.m. Sept. 10. The library is looking for a volunteer from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, contact library. Register/​details: 419-877-9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com.

● Village of Whitehouse Enrichment class on forest bathing meets at Village Hall, 6925 Providence St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Connect with nature using your senses and enjoy a non-strenuous walk. Must be 16 years or older. Rain or shine. Leave phones/​cameras behind. Registration required, 419-877-5383.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library program, 101 E. Main St.: Potato Power (kindergarten-grade 6) 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, power a light bulb with a potato, supplies provided. Register, 419-849-2744.

Reunions

● Libbey High School class of 1958 60th Reunion at Holiday Inn French Quarter, 10630 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, Ohio from 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 20. For reservations form or more information email libbeyclassof1958@ gmail.com.

● Sylvania High School Class of 1973 celebrating 45th Reunion at the Spuyten Duyvall Golf Club, 9501 Central Ave., on Oct. 6. For details see our Facebook page, Sylvania High School Class of 1973 or email at shsreunion73@ gmail.com.

●Whitmer High School Alumni meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. For restaurant location (southeast Michigan or northwest Ohio) contact Alvin and Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or anstriggow@msn.com.

● The Whitmer Girls Class of 1950 will meet at Schoolhouse Lunchroom Commons, 8336 Monroe Rd., Lambertville, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13. Details: Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or 419-466-2494 or email anstriggow @msn.com.

● Waite High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion will be Friday with a tour of school, home game, and Tony Packo’s; then dinner at the Glass City Boardwalk, 27820 E. Broadway St., Walbridge, 7 p.m. Saturday. Reservations: 419-855-3436.

● Rossford 50’s plus Alumni Luncheon at the Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg, social hour at noon, lunch 1 p.m. Sept. 15. Alumni from all classes that graduated 50 or more years are invited. Cost: $18. For reservations by Friday, contact Sharon Belkofer, 419-367-8858.

● Franklin School Alumni Picnic at Pearson Metropark’s Tennis Court Picnic Shelter, 4600 Starr Ave., Oregon, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 15. Information, visit Franklin School Alumni page on Facebook or contact John Nickoloff at jbulgarian@bex.net.

● Robert S. Rogers Class of 1968 50th Reunion at Springfield Township Hall, 7617 Angola Rd., Holland, Ohio at 6 p.m. Oct. 6. For reservations contact Brenda Krukowski, 419-260-4310 by Sept. 15.

● Walbridge School reunion for any adults that attended the school in Walbridge will be held at the VFW Post 9963 Banquet Room, 109 N. Main St., Walbridge, beginning at 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Cost: $20/​per person. For details contact: Vicki Ducket Sigler, 419-508-4653 or Cheri Sigler Carr, 419-343-1368.

● Whitney High School Class of 1966 luncheon Health Services only at Brandywine Country Club, 6904 Salisbury Rd., Maumee, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Help find other classmates. Contact: Rosemary Riley, rschwarmberger@hotmail.com/​419-490-7554 or Ann Ramlow, goofy60@bex.net/​419-693-7663.

● Olney/​Northwood High School Reunion 1940-1969 at Sunrise Park and Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Rd., Millbury, Ohio, Sept. 15. For details see website: olneynorthwood.weebly.com.

● The Whitmer High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion at Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., Sylvania, Sept. 22. For details and to register: whitmerhighschoolclassof1968.com or contact Joyce McCloskey Slusher, 419-509-5723.

● Summerfield High School (Petersburg, Mich.) Reunion, Classes of 1967, 1968, and 1969 at LaRoy’s Hall, 12375 S. Telegraph Rd., LaSalle, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28. If you were a classmate or know of anyone that was part of these classes, please contact Carolyn (Nieman) Wetzler at wetzlercs@gmail.com or call 734-945-8826.

● Woodward High School 1968 50th Class Reunion at Shorty’s Back Forty, 5215 Monroe St., 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 29. Cost: $45 per person. Contact Colette Kalisz Egner, 419-824-3403 or Sherry Hobbs Fitzpatrick, 419-356-4468.

● Start High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion weekend Oct. 4-7. Activities begin at Tony Packo’s on Oct. 4. See the new Start with a tour and transportation, then an evening reception at the Heights in the Renaissance on Oct. 5. Dinner dance evening at the Renaissance Toledo on Oct. 6. Picnic at Olander Park, Sylvania will be Oct. 7. Attend one or all events. Total cost: $75 (activities are not separately priced). For more information/​reservations/​pay go to shs50reunion.com or contact Jan Fought Brown, redbird 32303@yahoo.com or Kim Wening Maros, marjoe55@charter.net or 734-848-8007.

● USS IWO JIMA (LPH2/​LHD7) Shipmates Reunion at Doubletree Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 10-13. For all ships company, embarked Navy, and Marine Corps personnel who were on board the LPH2 or LHD7. Call Robert G. McAnally, 757-723-0317 or go online to either yujack 46709@gmail.com or http://​uss iwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.

Support groups

● Are you finding it difficult to be a mom today? Come to this free four-part series “How to Raise Good Kids” at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Rt. 795 (across from old Millbury School), 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 12, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, and Nov. 7. Learn helpful child-raising techniques. Free childcare provided. Questions: 419-666-1812.

● Sjogren’s (an autoimmune disease) Support Group meeting at the ProMedica Flower Hospital, Conference Center Building, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, noon-2 p.m. Sept. 16. Speaker: Dr. Elkhatib on Alternative Medicine. Free. Reservations/​information: 419-855-4082 or wendy@midohio.twcbc.com.

● Shakin’ Not Stirred’s Monroe County and Contiguous Areas Parkinson’s Support Group at Monroe Charter Township in the Nature Center, 4925 E. Dunbar Rd., Monroe, 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month. Details: Jennifer Traver, 734-497-5683 (call/​text) or email shakinnstirred@gmail.com or Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 800-852-9781.

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Mercy St. Anne’s Hospital in the third floor Conference Room #3, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853.

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1961 support group at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 6517 Brint Rd., Sylvania, 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Questions: 419-472-3192.

● GriefShare Support Group at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway, meal provided at 6 p.m., program 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 4 for a 13-week program. This nondenominational group features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Call church, 419-893-0223 or go online to griefshare.org.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones), a faith-based support group at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants must be 18 or older. Details: 419-893-2171 or see palgroup.org.

https://​www.doublearc.org /​parent-sup at A Renewed Mind Double ARC Center for FASD, 5164 Monroe St., from 7-8 p.m. every second Tuesday of each month. You also have the option to join meeting online from your devices, or with a phone call. Sign up/​details: Parents and guardians of children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) support group● port-group/ or call 419-890-1225.

● Family After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.)/​Team Recovery: Support Group at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Jobst Tower Auditorium, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Epworth United Methodist, 4855 Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Information: 419-561-5433.

● Stroke Support Group at Stroke Life Center, 2526 Reynolds Rd. (behind Alternative Physical Therapy), 1-2:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Information: 419-214-1226.

● Are you a Widow? Widows Empowered Strengthened and I support group at Reynolds Corners Branch Library, 4833 Dorr St., 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday of each month. Call 419-359-4001, w.e.s.andIinc@gmail.com or website, widowsempowered.com.

● S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addict Families Everywhere) at Rescue Crisis, 3350 Collingwood Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. Information: 419-304-7034.