Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018
Probable world record set at Olander run

Stacey Kozel, 44, of Medina, set a probable world record by doing 15.27 miles while walking with crutches and hip to ankle leg braces.

Stacey Kozel, of Medina, walks the route during the 20th Annual Olander Park Endurance Run in Olander Park on September 2, 2018.

She joined 185 entrants from eight states to complete the Olander Park 24 Hour Run, where racers circled the 1.1-mile track Saturday into Sunday at Olander Park in Sylvania.

The Labor Day weekend event features individuals and relay teams of four to 10 members racing continuously for a full day.

Five runners completed 100 or more miles. The top three male runners were Jean Pierre Boutrand, 120.46 miles, Ben Brucker, 107.24 miles, and Gabe Rainwater, 106.40 miles. The top three females were Connie Gardner, 110.19 miles, Emily Collins, 106.92 miles, and Vicki Schoen, 88.02 miles.

