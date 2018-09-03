Read The Blade's digital edition, NewsSlide for Labor Day

A passenger waves from a 1954 Chevrolet in last year's Labor Day parade. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

To our readers: A reminder that there will be no print edition of The Blade on September 3, Labor Day. Check out today’s content in Blade NewsSlide on your phone or tablet. For electronic delivery, go to eblade.toledoblade.com on your computer or tablet to read Monday’s newspaper.

Labor Day parade begins at 9 a.m.

Holiday closings

Toledo, county, state, and federal government offices are closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, as are city offices and courts in Maumee, Perrysburg, Oregon, and Sylvania. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ deputy registrar sites across the state are closed, along with Social Security offices.

A list of select businesses and services follows:

Schools

Owens Community College’s Perrysburg Township and Findlay-area campuses as well as the Learning Center in downtown Toledo are closed. The University of Toledo will have no classes. Toledo Public and parochial schools are closed Monday.

Retails centers

Franklin Park Mall and Fallen Timbers are open regular hours; Levis Commons is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours may vary for department stores, theaters, and restaurants.

Public utilities

The Toledo Department of Public Utilities is closed, along with Columbia Gas and Toledo Edison and its parent company, FirstEnergy. Emergency services are available to customers.

Bus service

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority buses are operating on a holiday schedule.

Libraries

The Toledo-Lucas County Main Library downtown and all its branches are closed Monday.

Trash pickup

Refuse collection will be delayed one day for Toledo residents; collection services in other communities vary.

Mail service

Post offices are closed; mail is not being delivered Monday.