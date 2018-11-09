Longfellow elementary pays tributes to patriotism, sacrifice, of veterans

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a morning full of patriotism as students honored veterans during a program in the Longfellow Elementary gymnasium Friday.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” learned how to properly fold a flag, while guests heard from five contest winners who wrote essays about the importance in respecting veterans.

The assembly occurred as communities throughout northwest Ohio are preparing to celebrate Veterans Day on Sunday.

“They have scars to show and remind them of what they’ve been through. All of these scars show how much they care and how they would do anything for their country,” said eighth-grade student Gabby Groll, one of the essay winners.

“We should respect them; they risked it all for us to be free. Even when they aren’t on the battlefield they do what is right for their country. Every move they make helps us become free. Every step they take helps [the U.S. become] a better country.”

WATCH: Sights and sounds from Longfellow Elementary School’s Veterans Day assembly

Five guests who sat in front of the gymnasium: Sean Harold, 25, a Toledo resident and U.S. Army cadet in the Reserve Officer Training Corps who will join the Ohio National Guard in December; Claire Verbosky, 21, originally from Rossford who is a staff sergeant in the 180th Fighter Wing; Capt. Roy Poor, 35, originally from south Toledo who is an F-16 instructor pilot in the 180th; Capt. Elliott “Auger” England, 34, originally from Wauseon, who is an F-16 fighter pilot for the 180th Wing; and Capt. Joshua “Yeti” Caudill, 34, originally from Pemberville who is an F-16 pilot to the 180th Fighter.

Captain Caudill presented a brief speech about the importance of never forgetting prisoners of war.

“By us coming and talking and honoring veterans, and veterans who didn't make it back as well, it’s a way to make them realize the real sacrifice that happens without being too raw about it,” he said. “War is not a glamorous thing but it's important for these kids to understand why they give the respect that they give us.”

Captain Poor went through the entire “Pledge Of Allegiance” and explained to the students what each line personally means to him. After the program, he said he wanted to show his support for Veterans Day by being a part of the school’s program this year.

“It's nice to be reminded of the support we have and the attitudes and opinions of both the young people and older people and to see that in a positive way,” he said.

After Cadet Harold and Staff Sergeant Verbosky demonstrated a flag folding, students heard from veteran Corey Koopsman, who served in the Navy as he answered questions such as where he was where he was stationed, what type of work he did while in the Navy, and why he decided to join the military.

Captain England spent his time giving a short speech about the amount of integrity, passion, pride, and strength veterans have that can be reflected in the daily lives of the students.

“Be proud of who you are, be proud of your school and be proud of your time,” Captain England said. “Be proud of what makes us different from each other and what makes us the same. Be proud to be an American. You’re part of a great nation built on great hopes and ambitions.”

Shortly before the 45-minute program ended, third-grade student Donavin Brown read his essay to the crowd about his mother, who is also a veteran.

“You gave us freedom today and forever by serving our country,” he said. “I know it must have been difficult to leave your family to be in the military. Thank you for putting everything at risk. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for you. You’re the best mom.”