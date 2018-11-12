Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018
BGSU hires new provost

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has hired a physicist with administrative experience as its provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., will join BGSU early next year and will be responsible for implementing and overseeing BGSU’s academic programs and resources.

Mr. Whitehead is a professor of physics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and senior adviser for research with North Carolina’s state office of higher education.

He previously served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and as dean of the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Science and Technology.

He has a master’s degree and doctorate in physics from Kent State University.

