Ottawa Hills schools under fire for Veterans Day speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa Hills schools are facing backlash from parents upset after Nick Adams, founder and executive director of the Texas-based nonprofit Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, spoke during Veterans Day events. Some parents in the district say Mr. Adams’ appearance was entirely inappropriate, calling his commentary racist, xenophobic, inflammatory, and consistent with hate speech. Ottawa Hills schools Enlarge

Ottawa Hills school officials are facing backlash from parents upset by a guest speaker who visited the district as part of the schools’ Veterans Day events.

Conservative and Australian immigrant Nick Adams, founder and executive director of the Texas-based nonprofit Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, is an author and political commentator. He spoke Friday to junior and senior high school students as well as fourth through sixth graders.

Some parents in the district contend Mr. Adams’ appearance was inappropriate because of his history of what they described as racist, xenophobic, and inflammatory commentary.

Superintendent Kevin Miller could not be reached Monday for comment, nor could any of the five members of the school board. But Mr. Miller released a district-wide statement Friday following Mr. Adams’ talks. He said Mr. Adams spoke to students about his experiences as an immigrant and the opportunities that come with living in the United States. He called the message “very positive.”

”The negative feedback we have received has not been about Mr. Adams' message, but about the views he has at times espoused in articles and interviews,” Mr. Miller wrote. “We recognize that Mr. Adams' views are supported by some, and rejected by others. Over the course of their education, we know our students will be exposed to many points of view. We encourage students to look at issues from a variety of perspectives. They are encouraged to critically analyze, debate, and discuss.”

Mr. Adams’ talks were sponsored by two 1962 alumni, William Potter and Glenn Rudy. In an email to The Blade, Mr. Potter said he arranged Mr. Adams’ appearance after hearing him speak in person and on television. Mr. Potter said he attended Friday’s presentation.

“I found it not only professional and appropriate but stimulating for a patriotic-based Veterans Day assembly,” he said.

An email to the foundation seeking comment from Mr. Adams was not returned Monday.

Sarah Anjum said her family is Muslim, and four of her five children attend Ottawa Hills schools. The three children who heard Mr. Adams’ speak immediately began telling her of their concerns when she returned home Friday evening.

“My high schoolers described the talk as paternalistic, nationalist, and xenophobic,” Ms. Anjum said.

Ammon Allred has two children in Ottawa Hills schools. His daughter reported some of Mr. Adams’ comments about other countries made her uncomfortable for her Muslim friends.

“Universally, the kids I’ve talked to have said it made them uncomfortable, and I know a few teachers who have privately expressed real anger,” Mr. Allred said.

Mr. Allred is a philosophy professor at the University of Toledo and said he has come across Mr. Adams’ commentary when studying the rise of the alt-right movement.

The foundation’s website explicitly states that it offers classroom presentations on American exceptionalism, among other topics.

“It’s not just the idea that America is great, which we can all agree with,” he said. “It’s the idea that America is not just superior, but is an exception to the same moral rules that other nations follow.”

Mr. Adams’ appearance was announced to parents in the district’s Nov. 9 weekly newsletter.

Ms. Anjum hosted an unofficial meeting of about a dozen concerned parents Sunday, at which she said board member Maara Fink was present. She and Mr. Allred both want the school to offer students a chance to speak and ask questions, to host a talk by a more inclusive speaker, and to review its policies for approving speakers.

Mr. Allred also wants Mr. Miller to apologize for his Friday statement. Mr. Allred said that statement essentially equated what he believes is hate speech with a difference of opinion.

“He, specifically, has harmed the student body by misrepresenting what took place,” Mr. Allred said. “The superintendent should address his own remarks about this in light of what it says about vulnerable students at his own school.”