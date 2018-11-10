Toledo Crime Log: 11/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Felonious assault

Prentice Bishop, assaulted in 400 block of Arden.

Jessica Cooper, shot at Hill and Reynolds.

Delontre Kendall, shot in 3100 block of North Detroit.

Milton Roberts, Jr., assaulted in 1200 block of Palmwood.

James Dempsey, assaulted in 2600 block of West Sylvania.

Shannon Sumpter, assaulted in 2900 block of Tremainsville.

Martin Sayers, assaulted in 5000 block of Douglas.

Charles Callan, stabbed in 3100 block of Glanzman.

Jeffery Griffin, assaulted in 400 block of West Alexis.

Ivory Carter, shot at on street at City Park and Greene.

Jaden Bashaw, assaulted in 4100 block of Lyman.

Robberies

Lily Welles, assaulted and robbed of candy in 4500 block of 290th.

Sunset Carryout, robbery reported at convenience store in 4600 block of North Detroit.

Caroline Lewis, assaulted and robbed of purse in 1700 block of Cherry.

Baskin-Robbins, restaurant in 1300 block of South Reynolds robbed of cash.

Cirilla's, robbery reported at shop in 1800 block of South Reynolds.

Walgreens, robbery reported at store in 1900 block of South Reynolds.

Stop and Shop, convenience store in 1200 block of West Sylvania robbed of cash.

Vermaas Carryout, convenience store in 700 block of West Sylvania.

7-Eleven, robbery reported at convenience store in 2600 block of West Bancroft.

Burglaries

Robert Pratt, tools and equipment from from residence in 200 block of Field

Jonathon Landes, cellphone and television from residence in 1700 block of Freedom

Larchmont Estates, nothing reported stolen from residence in 4700 block of Willys

Christopher Lauharn, assaulted during burglary in 1700 block of Berdan

Wells Fargo, appliances from residence in 2537 106th

Ka-Nisha Womack, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1200 block of North Superior.

Ignacia Soto, nothing reported stolen from residence in 2300 block of Seaman.

Corneesha Nelson, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1200 block of North Huron.

Ricky Howell, burglary reported at residence in 5800 block of Meadowvale.

Destiny Gordon, burglary reported at residence in 700 block of Boles.

Jeffrey Kelson, burglary reported at residence in 200 block of West Delaware.

Al Smith, tools from 1300 block of Greenwood.

Gregory Roytek, television from residence in 1800 block of Christian.

ABC Auto Parts, rims and tires from property in 3400 block of South.

Lisa Elizondo, jewelry, television, video-game system, computer, and shoes from residence in 1900 block of Berdan.

Jeanine Hill, cash, television, video-game system, and clothes from residence in 300 block of East Pearl.

Jackie Brownlee, cash and televisions from residence in 1500 block of North Ontario.

Charles Smith, coin collection, jewelry, and televisions from from residence in 1100 block of Indiana.

Christina Nunn, television and shoes from residence in 500 block of Spring.

Tosha Jackson, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1100 block of Brookview.

Kruz N Kleen Auto Sales, nothing reported stolen from property in 1800 block of Dorr.

Michelle Gomez, video-game system with controller from residence in 100 block of Cone.

Willie Jones, audio equipment from residence in 2200 block of Upton.

Eric Henderson, shotgun and video-game system from residence in 700 block of Waybridge.

Conell Benton, air-conditioning unit and trailer with lawn mower from residence in 2100 block of Shenandoah.

Tommy Wahl, cash, jewelry, television, and video-game system with games from residence in 400 block of 5th.

Tracey Cole, tire, drill, and lawn edger from garage in 1100 block of Oakwood.

Engine Rebuilders of Toledo LLC, tools from business in 1300 block of Cherry.

Kelly Turner, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1000 block of Oakdale.

Edgewater Enterprises of Toledo LLC, tools from business in 5900 block of Edgewater.

Robert Miles, handguns from residence in 2300 block of Eastgate.

Dorothy Gregory, jewelry, handgun, and cellphone from residence in 1500 block of Tecumseh.

Phenon Phoenix-Bumpus, pipes and wires from residence in 3100 block of Elm.

Danny Vasquez, assaulted during burglary at residence in 4900 block of Haddington.

Bria Allen, video-game system with games from residence in 4100 block of Walker.

Orlando Maddox, televisions and video-game systems from residence in 500 block of Cleveland.

Oussama Lama, recording device from storage unit in 5700 block of Ryewyck.

Krishay Hollowell, “pit bull” puppies from residence in 1000 block of Orchard.

Heartbeat of Toledo, nothing reported stolen from building in 4000 block of West Sylvania.

Ramone Bell, appliances and clothes from residence in 500 block of Bronson.

Heriberto Torres, video-game system with games and accessories from residence in 1000 block of Western.

Queen Boose, television from residence in 1400 block of North Erie.

Ashley Kramer, jewelry, television, and video-game system from residence in 1000 block of Prouty.

Terry Walton, lawn mower from residence in 2900 block of Fulton.

Thefts

Jacob Keefe, rims and tires from 3400 block of Middlesex.

Thurman Pearson, credit card from 700 block of North Erie.

Nickcole Sims, cellphone from 3600 block of Douglas.

Patricia Glenn, credit card from 5000 block of Monroe.

Kathleen Voss, purse with contents from 4500 block of Monroe.

Stephen Giltz, credit card, handgun, and passport from 1100 block of Vanderbilt.

Chelsie Weaver, handgun from residence in 5000 block of Brandon.

Patricia Peart, purse with contents from 4900 block of Jackman.

Dana Wilson, duffel bag with contents from Cherry and Utica.

Jasmine Humphries, cash, debit card, and identification card from 100 block of North Summit.

Andrew Warren, handgun from vehicle at Ottawa and Upton.

Robert Paul, medicine from 5500 block of Ashdale.

Corinne Sturdevant, handguns, vacuum cleaner, and fur coat from residence in 5600 block of 310th.

Timothy Dixon, lawn-maintenance equipment from 1700 block of Newport.

Joshua Strawman, loan-maintenance equipment and clothes from residence in 1200 block of Nela.

Jason Wolfe, tools from residence in 3300 block of Marsrow.

Steven Tomaszewski, cash and credit cards from residence in 1700 block of Marne.

Heidi Jones, medicine from vehicle in 100 block of Arklow.