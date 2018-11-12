Monday, Nov 12, 2018
Police & Fire

Police: Man, woman found dead at Perrysburg Township mobile home

    A police officer on scene after two bodies were discovered in Friendly Village Mobile Home park in Perrysburg Township Monday.

    THE BLADE/JAY SKEBBA
    Detectives are investigating what led to the deaths of two people at a Perrysburg Township mobile home park.

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Monday to a request for a welfare check at a residence at Friendly Village mobile home park, Perrysburg Township Police Lt. Matt Gazarek said.

Officers found a deceased man and woman immediately upon entering the home in question. Police said the two are related.

Neither person has been identified. Township police and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Investigators were seen entering and exiting the mobile home at 159 Blackwolf Drive, with one wearing gloves.

