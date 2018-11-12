Police: Man, woman found dead at Perrysburg Township mobile home

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives are investigating what led to the deaths of two people at a Perrysburg Township mobile home park.

Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Monday to a request for a welfare check at a residence at Friendly Village mobile home park, Perrysburg Township Police Lt. Matt Gazarek said.

Officers found a deceased man and woman immediately upon entering the home in question. Police said the two are related.

Neither person has been identified. Township police and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Investigators were seen entering and exiting the mobile home at 159 Blackwolf Drive, with one wearing gloves.