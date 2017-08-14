Monday Memories: Toledo had its own Eliot Ness

On Aug. 27, 1935, Capt. George Timiney wielding an ax during the arrest of 106 men in the gambling headquarters of Ben Aronoff. A Lucas County gambling ban went into force that day. THE BLADE

It may be hard to believe, but Toledo had its own Eliot Ness back in the day — the day being the 1930s and the faux Untouchable being Capt. George Timiney, a veteran detective with the city’s police force who headed its vice squad.

Prohibition had been repealed by the middle of the Depression, but gaming remained illegal and rampant in the city. Officials ordered a county-wide ban on all forms of gambling in August, 1935, after reports that a “hoodlum” ring had recently moved into the Toledo area. Timiney and his vice squad were particularly concerned with gambling dens that were said to permeate the downtown area.

In this Aug. 27, 1935, Toledo News-Bee photo by Clarence Bailey, Capt. Timiney is seen smashing dice tables after a raid of the Buckeye Sports Center gambling room run by Benny Arnoff in the 200 block of Superior Street.

Police arrested 106 people during the raid, and used axes to smash stud card and blackjack tables and chuck-o-luck cages.

It took the patrol wagon 11 trips to haul all of the accused to the Safety building — several of whom had tried to escape down the back stairs — and five hours to book them as “suspicious persons.”

The charge of being a suspicious person required a much higher bond than the “loitering” or “entering a gambling den” charges usually pressed after a raid.

The suspects were eventually bonded out for $100 each.

