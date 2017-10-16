Artillery drill

“The past is a foreign country,” E.C. Bentley wrote in his 1913 novel Trent’s Last Case. “They do things differently there.”

So it was in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when the Lucas County Armory reigned as a citadel for all things military within the Toledo city limits.

At the intersection of Orange Street and Spielbusch Avenue, the massive stone fortress suffered irreparable fire damage on Dec. 21, 1934.

The Blade archive photo above harkens to an earlier time, when the armory was used to house and disseminate troops going to war, as a gathering place for families greeting returning soldiers and, most often, as a storage facility for the equipment and ammunition used to train and equip those servicemen.

Built by Lucas County in 1891, the armory had been leased to the Ohio National Guard for various local military units, including infantry, battery, naval militia, signal corps, and hospital corps.

Today’s photo shows field artillery soldiers performing a crew drill during one of the 43 years the armory was in use.

During peacetime, the massive facility — which some derided as a monstrosity and others hailed as visionary architecture — proved an ideal location for trade expositions, food shows, auto shows, concerts, speeches, and sporting events, especially boxing and wrestling matches.

The adjoining Armory Park, where today’s federal building stands, was also a popular gathering spot, and served as home diamond for professional baseball teams before Swayne Field opened in 1909.

