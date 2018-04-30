A lasting vision for Toledo's future

Visitors who stroll through Promenade Park this spring or attend the ProMedica Concert series might say a little prayer of thanks to Betty Mauk, the late activist socialite who made the popular riverfront open space possible.

Determined, personable, and, by all accounts, ornery when necessary, the popular Ottawa Hills doyenne began by raising $17,000 to buy a small plot of land at the base of Madison Avenue in 1972. That plot would eventually grow into a 7.1 acre park running the length of the Maumee River from Jefferson Avenue to the Cherry Street bridge.

She had a grand vision for Promenade Park — a vision not always shared by city officials.

“Having been inspired by the beautiful riverfront parks in France, my concept for Toledo consisted of trees, flowers, footpaths, ponies, boat rides, theatrical activities, music, and crepes — all with the unobstructed view of the river,” the confessed Francophile wrote in 1986 to The Blade Readers’ Forum.

At least one of those hopes proved more formidable than she could have imagined. Although she was a popular presence at the park, selling crepes from a converted trailer, as seen in this 1983 Blade archive photo by Bruce Sinner, her vision of an “unobstructed” river view ran headlong into a governmental desire for development.

Mrs. Mauk vehemently opposed construction of such landmarks as One SeaGate (now Fifth Third Bank), the former Toledo Trust Co.’s $100 million headquarters, and a riverfront hotel. She even opposed the choice of a local architecture firm to design public restrooms for the park, claiming the firm — which had also designed the Vistula parking garage — used too much concrete.

Although she grew less active with age, Betty Mauk and her husband, William, had a special love affair with Promenade Park. In the 1970s, they even bought a river boat for waterfront tours and imported a French kiosk to advertise cultural events. A replica of it remains today on Summit Street.

“She was just as persistent as you could ever want to be,” former city manager J. Michael Porter said upon Mrs. Mauk’s death in 2012 at age 93. He called her “the mother of Promenade Park.”

