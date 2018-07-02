Long-serving museum ship goes down in flames

Seventy-two years ago this week, one of the last seafaring links to Britain’s colonial past met a fiery end off the coast of Port Clinton.

On July 4, 1946, the convict museum ship Success burned to the waterline, ending 156 years of service.

Seen in this Blade archive photo from June 18, 1946, the 135-foot-long barquentine (a square-rigged sailing ship) began life in Burma in 1790, the second year of George Washington’s presidency. It was made of sturdy teak, with a beam 30 feet long.

Its earliest use was as a lavish merchant ship, with impressive carvings and gilded scrolls. She carried spices, teas, ivory, and other expensive luxuries and was outfitted with brass cannons to deter pirates who frequented sea lanes.

The ship’s early life was supplanted by a later, more infamous role. In 1802, the British government chartered the Success as a prison ship to transport convicts to its penal colony in Australia. It served that role for decades, until Australians eventually raised objections to the use of such ships and the vessel was scuttled in 1885.

Five years later, Success was raised and turned into an exhibition ship — basically a floating museum, complete with realistic wax figures of former inmates in their respective cells.

The museum ship made stops in all of the British territories before being sold to American captain D.H. Smith in 1912. At 122, it became the oldest sailing ship on record to make the transatlantic voyage.

After years of touring America’s East and West coasts, the ship made its way through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and toured Great Lakes ports. Its first Toledo appearance was Oct. 8, 1924.

Twenty years later, the aging vessel began listing to one side and was towed to the waters off Port Clinton. That’s where a fire swept its deck that hot July day and consigned it to a final watery grave.

Go to thebladevault.com/​memories to purchase historical photos taken by our award-winning staff of photographers, past and present, or to purchase combinations of stories and photos.