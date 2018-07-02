Monday, Jul 02, 2018
Apparent CO poisoning kills couple, dog

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — A couple and their dog were found dead on a docked boat near this Ottawa County community Sunday, apparently after falling victim to carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

The victims’ identities were not released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Marblehead is about 40 miles east of Toledo.

