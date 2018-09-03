Monday, Sep 03, 2018
Flash flood warning puts damper on Labor Day

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Monday evening for the northwestern portion of Lucas County.

The warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the area, with up to two inches having already fallen, according to the weather service. Rain is flooding some of the city’s streets, including areas near the intersection of Douglas Road and Central Avenue, where several vehicles spun out of control and slid into ditches at about 6 p.m. Area law enforcement agencies did not report any serious-injury crashes at the time.

Locations expected to experience flooding include Oregon, Northwood, Holland, Maumee, Ottawa Hills and Harbor View.

