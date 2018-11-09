Generations Tower to open months early

ADVERTISEMENT

ProMedica plans to open its new $400 million patient tower on its main Toledo hospital campus on July 15, months ahead of schedule.

The 309-bed tower will feature all private rooms and be designed and equipped to optimize nursing time with patients, said Dr. Kent Bishop, ProMedica chief medical officer.

“Today’s consumer requires a private room,” Dr. Bishop said.

The new Generations of Care tower replaces many double rooms in the so-called Legacy wing of the ProMedica Toledo and Children’s hospitals. That building will be redeployed for a variety of shared services, he said.

Next week ProMedica will announce that it has received several million dollars in new charitable commitments for the Generations Tower and another of the health system’s biggest initiatives.

Sylvania-based Touchstone Wealth Partners has scheduled a press briefing Monday with ProMedica to announce a “multi-million donation” to Generations Tower, a gift that will cap a $30 million charitable fundraising campaign to help build the hospital, ProMedica said in a release Friday.

Also on Monday, ProMedica will announce details of a “sizeable donation” from KeyBank for ProMedica’s Ebeid Neighborhood Promise.

The promise is a 10-year, $50 million initiative to improve community health by tackling social determinants of health such as education, adequate housing, proper eating, and disease management.

ProMedica has established the ProMedica Ebeid Institute in the target UpTown neighborhood that will serve as the incubator for a strategy that can be taken across the region. The institute is named for philanthropist Russell Ebeid.

ProMedica declined to specify the amount of the charitable donations ahead of Monday’s announcements.

When ProMedica broke ground on the Generations Tower in spring, 2016, the health system said it would be opened by the fourth quarter of 2019, said Matt Nagel, project director for ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

During a press tour of the construction site Friday, Mr. Nagel said contractors are bringing the project in on budget and ahead of schedule. The tower will take its first patient on July 15, he said.

Most of the money for the tower was raised through a $1.45 billion bond offering this fall that saw $1.15 billion of the new debt used to repay a bridge loan in that same amount that ProMedica borrowed to pay for its portion of the $3.3 billion acquisition of senior-care and nursing home giant, HCR ManorCare.

With HCR ManorCare, Toledo-based ProMedica’s annual revenue is on pace to double to $6.1 billion. ProMedica also owns a health insurance plan and 12 hospitals in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Initially, ProMedica will open nine of the 13 stories of the Generations Tower, Dr. Bishop said. The top four floors will be left as shells, but ready to be equipped and staffed as patient demand rises, he said.

Dr. Bishop said the modern facilities will match the level of patient care that ProMedica has always prided itself on.

Each floor will have 40 beds with 16 intensive care beds on one side of the unit and 24 acute-care hospital beds on the other. All rooms will be private in keeping with patient desires to talk frankly with clinicians and share conversation with family, Dr. Bishop said.

The only floor that will have fewer beds is the third floor, he said. That will be set aside for the building’s mechanical equipment and a special nine-bed unit for drug-addicted babies, he said. That is a first for ProMedica Toledo.

The intensive care rooms are 30 percent larger than the ones they’ll replace, Dr. Bishop said.

And hospital staff helped design the layout of all rooms, suggesting where electrical hookups should go and where equipment should be stationed to allow for three separate zones in the room for staff, patient and family, he said.

Dr. Bishop said floors are designed to permit nurses and other clinicians to spend more time with patients and less on non-valued-added activities. Those include walking long distances to get supplies or having to input patient data in a computer terminal rather than a tablet that can be taken bedside, he said.

Each room has a two-way supply cabinet that can be filled with linens and other articles from the hallway so patients don’t have to be disturbed.

The general contractor of the Generations Tower is Lathrop Co., a Toledo-based company owned by construction giant Turner Construction. The architectural firm is Dallas-based HKS through its office in Northville, Mich.

The new tower will complement the nearly 250-bed Renaissance patient tower on campus, which may see some upgrades as well.