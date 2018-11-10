Writing to bring neighbors together

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, I spend time writing creatively with students at Rogers High School. We are the Fearless Writers group. As a teacher of courses in poverty and social work at The University of Toledo, this time is by far my favorite part of my week. Every member of the group writes, including social work faculty and UT students studying medicine, pharmacy, and social work. We write about our lives, our neighborhoods, and our families. We read our work out loud and share what we think is strong about each piece. Every story helps heal fractures.

University students and scholars work alongside Rogers High School students creating ways to connect and disrupt attitudes and stereotypes about young people, about youth of color, about students who decide to be doctors, pharmacists, and social workers. Each week we listen carefully to the larger narrative about neighborhoods that helps us shy away from thoughts of superiority and create empathy instead of marginalization.

The Fearless Writers group has presented at two conferences about its written work on social separation. One high school student summed up the experience saying, “I have always thought about these things; this is the first time anyone has asked me what I think.”

It is not hard to see the differences in our ages and our opportunities. I am intrigued, however, in the similarities we have discovered. We all suffer from separation. We write about our common experiences of feeling unaccepted. We often share how it feels when we are not able to meet others’ expectations and the anger that comes with being underestimated by the people in our lives. Through this group, we have learned the importance of listening carefully to others and consider ways we can resist marginalizing people who are different.

What is troubling to me is that without seeking out this creative writing experience, I would never get to learn from these wise young people’s lives and neither would the UT students unless they happened to live in the neighborhoods served by Rogers High School.

Likewise, the high school students would not have such intimate exposure to students pursuing careers in medicine, pharmacy, and social work.

In the United States, most neighborhoods are separated by race and class, and most of us live without the benefits of racial and economic diversity. When talking to physicians directly about their understandings of poverty, I discovered that social separation is often at the root of implicit bias — unconsciously held attitudes and stereotypes. There are myths about poverty perpetuated among the middle class, and the majority of physicians come from middle-class backgrounds. If a student does not have experiences that disrupt these attitudes and stereotypes, students continue to believe the myths they learned in their socially separated neighborhoods — for example, poverty is the result of a lack of discipline and bad decisions on the part of the poor.

Neighborhoods can experience health consequences from isolation from the vibrancy and resources of the larger community. For instance, having a political voice and feeling politically empowered is as important to health as where a person lives, works, and has access to health care. Disadvantaged neighborhoods have the common experience of voicing concerns and having those concerns dismissed as a reminder that certain neighborhoods are not valued by the larger society. On the other hand, middle class voters are considered valuable constituents and are accustomed to being listened to, and because of this, may find it hard to imagine that those at an economic disadvantage have their concerns regularly ignored.

Students involved in our creative writing program learn that their voices are important, and each of us has a responsibility to fight for equality and increased quality of life for all.

The Fearless Writers group proves why it is vital to bring neighborhoods together to talk and learn from each other. We will remain dangerously isolated until there is a general recognition that we all benefit from connection with a diversity of people, and equally we need to recognize we all suffer from separation.

HEATHER SLOANE

Bowling Green

Ms. Sloane is an assistant professor of social work at The University of Toledo.